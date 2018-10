The Geneva International Motor Show, known officially as the Salon international de l'auto, is one of the biggest events on the annual motoring calendar. The show first opened its doors in 1905 and has run almost every year since 1924, with the obvious wartime exceptions. Notable unveilings at the Geneva motor show have included models of legend, from the Fiat 509 in 1927 to the McLaren P1 in 2013, and dozens in between. …