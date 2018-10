The Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Edition have been revealed this week ahead of their public debut at the Frankfurt motor show. If the old-school G-Wagen wasn't already exclusive enough, the high-performance twin-turbo AMG G63 and G65 variants have been given an array of exterior and interior appointments to stand out from their more 'regular' counterparts, including an exclusive 'AMG monza grey magno' matte exterior paint finish. …