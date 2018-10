The upcoming 2017 Honda Civic Type R has been spied by a keen-eyed CarAdvice reader near the Gold Coast in Queensland this week - wearing Victoria plates, where the company is headquartered - ahead of the hot hatch's launch here before the end of next year. While most of the body was concealed under swirly black and white camouflage, the vehicle is pretty recognisable as a Civic, and bears a strong resemblance to the Type R 'prototype' which was revealed at the Paris motor show. …