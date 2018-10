Volkswagen has issued a recall for its 2016 and 2017 model-year Golf wagon and Passat models over concerns the vehicles may not indicate when its lights are malfunctioning. According to the German manufacturer, a software error may cause an inoperative dipped beam, main beam, daytime running light, rear fog light or indicator bulbs to not be indicated to the driver. Operative bulbs may also be shown to be inoperative. …