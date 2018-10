Skoda wants to expand its growing crossover SUV line-up even further by launching a smaller model to match the Mazda CX-3 and Honda HR-V, set below the mid-sized Karoq and large Kodiaq. This desired small SUV would serve as a spiritual successor to the slightly unusual Skoda Yeti, which has been killed off to make way for the more conventional Karoq as pictured above. …