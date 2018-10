The upcoming BMW X7 SUV flagship is set to be previewed by a concept version at this year's Frankfurt motor show in September, complete with a fuel-cell powertrain - according to a new report. BMW Blog claims the 'Concept X7' fuel-cell will make its debut at the event, and if the company's previous concept cars are anything to go by - see X2 and 8 Series - it will very likely be close to production ready. …