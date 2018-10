Some key details about the local version of fifth-generation Lexus LS were revealed at the car's international launch this week. The new LS will arrive in Australian showrooms from April 2018 with two drivetrain options: the LS500 with a new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, and the LS500h with the same Multi-Stage Hybrid setup we first saw in the LC coupe. The LS350 and its naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 is currently reserved for "price sensitive" markets, and won't be available in Australia. …