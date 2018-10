There's no denying the Audi R8 is a fantastic supercar, but it may not be getting a replacement in the long term, according to a new report out of the US. Speaking with Car and Driver at the 2018 Geneva motor show, Audi's R&D boss, Peter Mertens, said there are no current plans for a new-generation model. "I would say so," he said, when asked if there was no successor for the V10-engined supercar in the pipeline, though he added: "Never say never – performance cars are good for Audi". …