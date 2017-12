The upcoming 2018 Audi e-tron has been spied again during development testing in Europe, giving us a slightly closer look at the all-electric crossover. Essentially the production version of the Audi e-tron quattro concept shown at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show, the new SUV will sit between the Q5 and Q7 in terms of size, though it's been reported that the new model will go without the 'Q6' branding initially expected. …