The now retired D40 Navara has joined the growing list of vehicles recalled in Australia due to the faulty Takata airbag scandal. Joining examples of the D22 Navara that were recalled last year, this new recall of the D40 variant includes 41,373 Thailand-sourced vehicles in Australia, built between 2008 and 2014. The recall affects models with a VIN beginning with ‘MNT’, in the range MNT*C*D40A0000009 to MNT*C*D40A0603279, although not every single vehicle inside that range is affected. …