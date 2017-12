The NRMA has called for the New South Wales Government to introduce alternatives such as driver training courses for low level speeding offences. With a year-to-date road toll of 208 for 2016, NSW has already seen a 25 per cent spike in road deaths compared to the same period last year. Kyle Loades, president of the NRMA, said that speed-related offences are a significant factor in fatal crashes, and that speed offenders need to be better educated about the dangers of their risky actions. …