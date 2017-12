Kia has issued a recall in the US for 12,214 of its 2015 and 2016 model-year Optima sedans equipped with the 2.4-litre petrol engine, over concerns the right-front axle driveshaft could crack. Vehicles with a cracked driveshaft may not be able to move forward, or could roll away even when the parking brake is engaged. The 12,214 affected Optima sedans in the US were built from 13 November 2015 through to 23 April 2016, equipped with the 2.4-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. …