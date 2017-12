Land Rover will launch its all-new, fifth-generation Discovery mid 2017, and with it, a host of new technology including Advanced Tow Assist that will make trailer work easy, even for first time users. The new technology is impressive, as we found out during a sneak-preview test drive during the recent Los Angeles motor show, where we were invited to climb aboard and reverse a trailer laden with a reasonably-sized Zodiac RIB. …