Queensland's University of Technology (QUT) is pushing for the adoption of renewable energy sources as electric vehicles (EVs) become more popular, citing that having clean power outweighs the cost and driving range for customers wanting to buy them. Dr Kenan Degirmenci (above), a postdoctoral researcher from QUT Business School, said: "High purchase costs and short driving ranges have been considered to be the main factors which impede people’s decision to buy electric vehicles". …