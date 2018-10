The 2016 Bugatti Chiron has at last been confirmed, with the French brand today revealing that the Veyron successor’s long-rumoured name is locked in. The announcement, which comes on the heels of multiple leaks and reports over the past few years, was joined by confirmation that the Chiron will make its world premiere at the Geneva motor show in March next year. “We want to make the best significantly better,” Bugatti president Wolfgang Duerheimer said in a release today. …