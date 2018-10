The substantially updated Pagani Huayra BC has been revealed and will be unleashed at the Geneva motor show, which kicks off at the end of February. While still recognisably a Huayra, Pagani has changed every body panel but the roof, increasing downforce, reduce lift, and improve air flow to internal components. The most obvious changes are the large carbon-fibre wing out the back, the new rear diffuser, and the redesigned front splitter. …