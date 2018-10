The next-generation Peugeot 208 GTi is set to be revealed next year, and it could offer the option of petrol or electric power – according to a new report out of the UK. Auto Express quotes Peugeot's CEO, Jean-Pierre Imparato, indicating that customers will be able to "choose their powertrain". "I’ll reveal this in full in March, but I don’t want the future to be boring," he said to the British publication. …