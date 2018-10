The new-look 2017 Skoda Octavia RS245 has been revealed, with the new model set to become the most powerful version of the Octavia to date when it's launched at next month's Geneva motor show. Building upon the existing 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder model in the Octavia RS230, but now with an extra 15 metric horsepower, the RS245 grunts out 180kW of power and 370Nm of torque (between 1600-4300rpm). …