The first car to be built under the Italdesign Automobili Speciali brand has been unveiled, although the Italian design house has yet to reveal the vehicle's name. Said to be built on a modular carbon-fibre and aluminium chassis, this car is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10. Although power and torque figures have yet to be announced, Italdesign says that the carbon-fibre-bodied car is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, and hitting a top speed over 330km/h. …