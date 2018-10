The Volkswagen Sedric concept, looking like an old '80s Mac computer or a sidekick robot fresh out of Futurama, has been revealed ahead of its debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show this week. Sedric (SElf DRiving Car) is a level five autonomous vehicle - meaning there is no need for a driver at all - and is the first concept to be branded under the Volkswagen Group and its cross-brand ideas platform. …