Opel says Holden’s involvement in the Insignia has been integral to the project since day one, with both design and engineering input from Australia shaping the next-generation Commodore from as far back as 2012. The Insignia, which will become the new 2018 Holden Commodore, has been engineered and designed by Opel in Europe, but the team in Australia had been actively involved with the project from the get-go. …