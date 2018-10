Chevrolet has released a teaser image of a new SUV concept, the FNR-X, which will make its public debut at the Shanghai motor show later this month. Following the wild FNR concept of two years ago, the slightly more conventional FNR-X is set to form the basis of a new plug-in hybrid electric SUV. Of note, from the single teaser image we’ve seen, the front grille treatment screams more than a little of Camaro. Above: The wildly futuristic FNR concept of 2015, the basis for the tamer FNR-X …