The Infiniti Project Black S prototype has been revealed and detailed ahead of its full debut at the 2018 Paris motor show, which kicks off next week. The Project Black S is based on the Q60 Red Sport 400 coupe, and is a follow up to 2017 concept, but with a fleshed out "dual-hybrid" drivetrain making a total of 420kW of power. At its core is the company's VR30 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, which cranks out 298kW of power. This is paired with three electric motor generator units. …