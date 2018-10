Lexus will use the 2018 Geneva motor show to unveil a production version of the UX SUV, almost 18 months after the concept debuted in Paris. The company describes the UX Concept as a "powerful reinterpretation of the Lexus design signatures", but has provided only one shady teaser for the production car. As you can probably see, the production car will borrow its 'one-piece' rear light assembly from the concept, albeit in a tamer – and likely more cost effective – form. …