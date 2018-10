A raft of details and images for the upcoming 2019 Toyota Corolla have been handed down today, in advance of the new hatchback's August launch for the Australian market. The new hatch was first unveiled at the Geneva motor show earlier this month, in the form of the European-market Auris – specifically in hybrid guise - but it's next week's New York motor show that will stand out as the bigger event for Toyota's now iconic small car. …