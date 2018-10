A mystery development vehicle based on the Lexus LFA supercar has been spied at the Nurburgring, raising questions as to what the company is working on. This particular LFA appears to be equipped with the Nurburgring pack – which added a more aggressive aero package including a larger front splitter and side skirts along with a fixed rear wing – though the camouflage on the front and rear guards indicates there could be something else going on underneath the skin. …