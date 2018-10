The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the most powerful 911 ever built, and carries a pretty serious reputation as a 'widow maker' if you don't treat it with enough respect. It also carries the production car record for the legendary North Loop, having lapped the track in 6:57.3 late last year. As a new owner living in Germany, the first thing we'd do is head to the Nurburgring and see if the reputation is accurate. Turns out, an owner and his GoPro decided to exactly that. …