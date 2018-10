The Australian new car market has been softening most of this year. It's not panic stations, but sales have been declining since April, and the year-to-date (YTD) figure is down 0.9 per cent over last year's record haul, to 881,005 units. You can read all about September's haul in intense detail here, where we talk about the top brands, top models, and break down sales by segments. But here we'll look at five other things to talk about. …