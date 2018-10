Jeep Australia has issued a recall for two examples of the 2018 'KL' Cherokee over concerns their all-wheel drive systems could be faulty and cause a sudden loss of power. The company reports that a fault within the half-shaft assembly can result in a "loss of power or inability to park the vehicle". If the condition occurs, Jeep says the inability to maintain park or a sudden loss of acceleration poses a hazard to the driver, and could potentially cause an accident. …