Pricing and equipment details for the all-new 2017 Audi Q2 have been confirmed today, ahead of the new baby SUV's February 24 on-sale date. As revealed during the 2017 Q2's glitzy first Australian appearance in September last year, the range will kick off from $41,100. (All prices exclude on-road costs.) That spend will get you into the front-wheel-drive Q2 Design 1.4 TFSI, driven by - as its name suggests - a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. …