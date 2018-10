The 2018 Volvo XC60 has been teased yet again, ahead of its 2017 Geneva motor show debut next week. The Scandinavian company has also confirmed three new safety items for the reinvented mid-sized SUV. The all-new Volvo XC60 will bring with it active steering assistance or support "to help avoid potential collisions", with the company claiming that the new technologies "will make the new XC60 one of the safest cars on the road". …