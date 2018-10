Age is not tiring the Ford Mustang, which recorded its best monthly sales result in May by managing a barely believable 1351 units - despite no longer being the new kid on the block. This monthly tally breaks the previous record of 786 units in September 2016. The 1351 figure gives the Mustang market share of 61.6 per cent. It's also far and away Ford's second-top-seller here behind Ranger, and ahead of Focus and Escape. …