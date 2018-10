Ssangyong has revealed pricing and specs for its 2019 Rexton SUV, as it prepares to relaunch as a factory-backed manufacturer this November. The seven-seat SUV is one of four models coming as part of the relaunch, with pricing to start at $39,990 drive-away for the entry-level two-wheel drive petrol EX. It's powered by a four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 165kW of power, hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. …