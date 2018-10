China-made cars, SUVs and light commercials are still niche players, but their popularity has grown in 2017 after a few years of regression. Industry sales figures show that 3080 Chinese new vehicles have been sold this year to the end of August, up 66.3 per cent over the same period in 2016. Hold your horses though — this is 0.4 per cent of the total market, about the same proportion as vehicle production 'powerhouses' Belgium, Finland, India, Italy, the Slovak Republic and Turkey. …