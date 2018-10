The Jeep Cherokee facelift has been revealed ahead of the car's full debut at the 2018 Detroit motor show. As revealed in a series of spy photos, the updated Cherokee has a heavily revised face, which does away with the controversial split-headlamp setup. The company has retained the semi-slanted grille design from the current car, but, from what we can see, the latest version is shorter, has a smaller spacing between the slats, and a less aggressive rake angle. …