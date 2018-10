Lexus has reportedly signed off on a convertible version of the LC, while an LC F performance hero also looks set for production in the coming years. According to a new article by the UK's Auto Express, internal sources claim the drop-top LC has already been approved, while the 'F'-branded version is looking likely for production as well. The convertible is said to be heading to production within the next 18-24 months, filling a key gap in the Japanese marque's line-up. …