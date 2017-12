BMW says it will release Level 3, 4 and 5 autonomous vehicles from 2021, accounting for market needs, demands and legislation around the world. Speaking at a special event in Munich, outgoing member of the BMW board of management, Dr. Ian Robertson, said the company wants to lead autonomous driving, having teamed with the likes of Intel, MobileEye, Fiat Chrysler Automotive and, to a lesser extent, Mercedes-Benz and Audi through a partnership with HERE. …