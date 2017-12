Toyota vice president Mitsuhisa Kato has confessed the brand had pursued volume to the detriment of quality, but insisted a fresh Toyota New Global Architecture Plan (TNGA) will fix those issues while saving up to 30 per cent in production and development costs. “Maybe we overemphasised those areas like profit and volume and so on,” he tells. “When the volume was increasing very rapidly for the past 10 years … that period we introduced new models one after the other. …