The wraps have been taken off the BMW 2 Series Convertible, which has been launched as a replacement for the outgoing 1 Series Convertible. The sporty small drop-top features an electric fabric soft top that is capable of opening or retracting in 20 seconds at speeds up to 50km/h, and BMW claims drivers will enjoy a sportier drive thanks to a 20 per cent increase in torsional rigidity in comparison to the outgoing 1 Series Convertible. …