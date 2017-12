Mazda has no plans for a rotary sports car program, with the company’s boss confirming that talk of an RX-7 or RX-8 revival are currently just dreams. Asked why the rotary sports car program has seen an up and down rumour cycle of being established and then denied, Mazda’s managing executive officer in charge of global sales and marketing, Masahiro Moro, told the Australian motoring media at today’s Los Angeles auto show that the sports car program has always been off. …