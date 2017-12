The 2016 Chevrolet Volt - which could be brought to Australia for a second term as the Holden Volt - has been unveiled in full on the eve of the 2015 Detroit auto show. The more streamlined new small plug-in hybrid sedan has been completely rethought, according to General Motors, with "everything from charging the battery and checking the charge status, to the intuitiveness of instrument panel controls" redesigned for better ease of use. It also gets five seats rather than four. …