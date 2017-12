More Jaguar models are coming - that's the clear message from the brand's global design chief, Ian Callum. Speaking with CarAdvice at the 2015 New York motor show, the man behind the new Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF models, answered a few questions about whether there's scope for coupe or wagon versions of the the compact and mid-size sedans. Firstly, when asked if Jaguar is looking at building an XE Sportbrake, Callum was coy. “We’ve investigated it - I can’t tell you,” he said. …