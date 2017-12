An Audi SQ5 fitted out with autonomous driving technology by automotive supplier Delphi is the first self-driving car to complete a US west coast to east coast trek from San Francisco to New York City. Accompanied by a team of engineers from the Delphi — an automotive supplier spun off, in part, from GM in 1997 — have helped the modified Audi SQ5, dubbed Roadrunner, complete the nine day, roughly 5470km, cross-country trek. …