This is the Audi e-tron quattro concept set to premiere in the metal at the Frankfurt motor show next next month. It “provides an outlook” on Audi’s first series production pure-electric car — a large SUV with a driving range above 500km. Expected to be called Q6 e-tron, the new SUV will lay down the gauntlet to the imminent Tesla Model X when Audi puts it into production in 2018. …