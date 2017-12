BMW will unveil another new model in its growing range of eDrive models at this month’s Frankfurt motor show, this time in the form of the 225xe Active Tourer hatch. Joining the previously revealed 330e medium and 740e large sedan, along with the X5 xDrive40e SUV and the extra-special ‘BMW i’ cars, the 225xe enters as the latest BMW to embrace plug-in hybrid electric vehicle technology. …