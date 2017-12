Two new Renault Kwid concepts have been unveiled at the 2016 New Delhi motor show, mixing racing and off-road themes into the Indian-market sub-compact SUV. Based on the production Renault Kwid launched in India in May last year, Renault says its Kwid Climber concept is “bred for venturing away from the beaten track”, while the Kwid Racer is “more at home on the asphalt of race circuits”. …