This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in June will mark the debut of a more harder-edged version of the new Mercedes-AMG GT, Mercedes-AMG chief Tobias Moers told CarAdvice at this week's Geneva motor show. “The next performance level of the GT will be called GT R," Moers said, and it is likely the wider and winged variant of the AMG GT recently spied testing. Will it be worth the wait? “You can expect a car that is better than a (Mercedes-Benz) SLS Black Series on a racetrack” said Moers. …