Following recent news of an LCI (life-cycle impulse) update to the BMW 4 Series range, which includes the M4, comes a mild update to its four-door stablemate, the M3. Wait, you say. Didn’t the M3 score an update as part of the 3 Series LCI in 2016? Yes it did, but just to keep you on your toes, it’s had another one. Albeit, very minor. …