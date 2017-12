The next-generation Alpina B5 has been teased, ahead of its likely debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show next month. Based on the new 'G30' BMW 5 Series, the new Alpina B5 will be a luxury-focused high-performance model, pitched as a more comfortable and conservative alternative to the upcoming BMW M5 performance flagship. In the new teaser video, the camouflaged sedan can be seen tearing up a snowy circuit, followed by the message "a new Alpina is coming". …