With Ferrari opting to name its newest super-quick supercar the 'Superfast', there were more than a few stunned (read: unimpressed) faces when the new 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast broke cover ahead of its world premiere at this year's 2017 Geneva motor show. But, as Ferrari product marketing head Nicola Boari told CarAdvice, while the iconic Italian brand didn’t specifically set out to call its latest road weapon the 'Superfast', the name is not as literal as some may think. …